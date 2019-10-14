Updated platform helps assess industrial control system risk

Increasing overlap of IT systems with operational technology and industrial control systems poses a range of cybersecurity risks.

Visibility and control specialist Forescout Technologies wants to help organizations uncover and manage these risks with the addition of a new Asset Risk Framework to its its industrial control system security solution SilentDefense.

"The convergence of IT and OT networks and threats posed by the adoption of IIoT devices and services in the cloud has left enterprises more vulnerable than ever before," says Damiano Bolzoni, vice president of OT and industrial business, Forescout. "It is essential that organizations have access to real time data and visibility of its entire network so they can quickly understand their risk exposure and take preventative measures to mediate against the threats."

The Asset Risk Framework provides users with intuitive, impact-based scores in a central dashboard so they can determine their current security risk exposure, identify assets that have a high potential of being attacked and enable action to be taken on the assets that need attention.

SilentDefense also offers other newly expanded capabilities and innovations, these include a a seamless query process for cyber security analysts to create alert parameters so they can quickly set up custom compliance and monitoring directives.

There's Enhanced Compliance Reporting which automates the compliance and reporting process for North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP) compliance. SilentDefense includes tools and functions to allow organizations to easily adhere to the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) security requirements for implementing crypto algorithms, encryption schemes, handling important data, and working with various operating systems and hardware.

You can find out more on the Forescout site.

