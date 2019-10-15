New privileged access solution improves security and control

Many data breaches involve some form of compromised credentials and the problem is made worse where accounts have privileged access.

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT division of Zoho, is launching a new product called PAM360, a complete solution to prevent the exploitation of accounts with privileged access.

PAM360 offers enterprise-grade privileged access management capabilities, including just-in-time controls and privileged user behavior analytics (PUBA), to provide CISOs and cybersecurity executives with holistic visibility into their privileged access security.

"While enterprises are increasingly aware of the importance of privileged access security, they often don't know how to build and run a complete PAM program. Any gaps in processes or tools could derail the whole program, making it dysfunctional," says Rajesh Ganesan, vice president at ManageEngine. "With PAM360, we're bringing a holistic approach to not only PAM, but how it contextually fits into overall operations to help our customers successfully implement privileged access security across their entire infrastructure."

Features include centralized enforcement of privileged access policies for all categories of users. Plus the ability to regulate access to critical assets, monitor and audit all subsequent privileged access -- all from a single, unified console.

It also offers just-in-time controls for domain accounts through on-demand, time frame-based privilege elevation, so users aren’t left with more access than they need. Admins can record videos of privileged sessions, and establish dual controls through real-time session shadowing and termination capabilities. They can also create baseline behaviors and detect anomalies in privileged account activity by correlating privileged access data with endpoint event logs.

Prompt access to advanced analytics on privileged access is available to help remediate problems. Businesses can safeguard their online brand reputation too with end-to-end management of SSL certificate life cycles and out-of-the-box integration with public certificate authorities such as DigiCert, Let's Encrypt and GoDaddy.

You can learn more and start a free trial on the ManageEngine site.

Image Credit: jamdesign / depositphotos.com