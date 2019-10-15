Symantec launches new endpoint security solution for businesses

Endpoints are generally the part of any network that is most vulnerable to attack, but as the number and diversity of devices expands, defending the endpoint effectively is a major challenge.

Symantec is aiming to make life easier with the launch of Endpoint Security Complete, offering organizations a single solution for protection, detection and response, as well as new attack surface reduction and breach assessment and prevention capabilities.

With a single agent installation, Symantec Endpoint Security now delivers complete protection across the attack chain for both traditional and mobile devices across enterprise infrastructures using cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments. The new solution is also available with the option of two advanced threat hunting add-ons.

It's designed to meet the needs of every type of organization -- including those that want to perform more advanced threat hunting in-house and those that want a fully managed threat hunting service.

Enterprise customers with the in-house skillset and resources can opt for the new Threat Hunting Center add-on, which automates threat hunting across all security devices present in an organization's Security Operations Center (SOC).

"In working closely with our customers, we see the significant need for an endpoint solution that is easy to deploy and serves the comprehensive needs of today's highly connected infrastructures, so we have delivered an accessible, approachable and manageable way for security teams to protect today’s enterprises," says Adam Bromwich, SVP and GM, endpoint solutions at Symantec. "Now Symantec Endpoint Security is even more powerful with flexible deployment models and intelligent automation, giving security teams the ability to employ truly advanced threat protection."

You can find out more and start a free trial on the Symantec site.

Image credit: AlexLMX/ Shutterstock