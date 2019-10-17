Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 19002 with improved Bluetooth pairing

It won’t be too long now until Microsoft begins to roll out Windows 10 19H2 -- the November 2019 Update -- but in the meantime it’s working hard on the next big feature update due out next May.

The latest flight from the 20H1 Branch released today, Build 19002, has one major improvement, and that concerns Bluetooth.

Back in Build 18985, Microsoft announced it was working on improving the streamlined workflow for pairing Bluetooth devices, and in this new build the change is rolling out to all Insiders. In addition, the supported device list now includes Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard and Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse.

Other changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue that could result in upgrades failing with error 0x8007042b.

Fixed an issue resulting in the acrylic effect in the Action Center only appearing after the Action Center opening animation had finished.

Fixed an issue where with multiple monitors and different DPIs, the File Explorer search box could become enlarged and offset.

Fixed an issue with the search indexer resulting in unexpected files being returned as search results when searching using French (France).

Fixed an issue for Japanese users where the user name in the Settings header wasn’t displayed in the correct order.

Fixed an issue resulting in clipboard history, WIN+(Period), and the touch keyboard displaying English text when being used with non-English display languages.

Fixed a race condition that could result in devices not reconnecting after toggling Bluetooth off and back on.

Fixed an issue resulting in the VPN sometimes not automatically connecting after waking your device from sleep.

Fixed an issue that could result in the brightness getting stuck at 0 or 100 percent and requiring a reboot before it could be changed.

Text cursor indicator works better in more experiences (e.g. Word, Run dialog, Outlook) now.

The Magnifier centered text cursor option should now work correctly when switching Magnifier modes.

Fixed the mouse pointer visual when using the Magnifier docked mode.

Fixed a bug where Narrator was not saying the state of Scan mode when Edge was opened or closed.

Fixed a bug in Narrator where Narrator sometimes say password twice when focus was in a password edit field.

Fixed a bug in Narrator where scan mode was getting stuck in edit fields in Firefox.

Microsoft has made some general improvements and bug fixes for the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), please see the WSL release notes for details.

If you were one of the Insiders experiencing frequent explorer.exe crashes recently, please go to the Microsoft Store and check for Xbox game bar app updates (specifically version 3.34.4xx should have the fix). If you’re on this app version and still seeing explorer.exe crashes, please file feedback.

Microsoft is expanding the rollout of the Settings header to more Insiders, so it may now appear for you when it hadn’t before.

Known issues are:

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue that started with the previous flight where some devices are getting stuck during shutdown or restart. If you’re impacted by this issue, please see this forum post for workaround options.

There has been an issue with older versions of anti-cheat software used with games where after updating to the latest 19H1 Insider Preview builds may cause PCs to experience crashes. To minimize the chance of running into this issue, please make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update the operating system.

Microsoft is investigating an issue where initiating "Reset this PC" with the cloud download option isn’t working on this build or the previous one when started from Windows RE.

Microsoft has heard that Settings still isn’t available outside of launching via the URI (ms-settings:) for some Insiders and is investigating.

When using dark theme, the hardware keyboard text prediction candidate window is unreadable due to black text on a dark grey background.

When optional updates are available, Insiders with the Settings header may see the Windows Update indicator in a warning state, although the main page of Windows Update Settings shows that everything is up to date.

Bluetooth devices may not reconnect as expected after closing the device lid for certain devices. Microsoft is working on a fix, but in the meantime, you can toggle Bluetooth off and back on in the Settings app or reboot the device and that should resolve the issue.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock