Download Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T

True to its word, OnePlus has brought Android 10 to its OnePlus 6 and 6T handsets. Coming a matter of weeks after the launch of Android 10, OnePlus has released its own build as a beta.

As well as seeing OxygenOS upgraded to Android 10, there are a number of other OnePlus-specific tweaks and additions including full screen gestures.

The release is in line with OnePlus' plan to release a beta version of the Android 10-based build of OxygenOS this month, with a final build due for launch some time next month.

In a forum post about the new build OnePlus provide links to both Android 10 and the image required to roll back to Android 9 if desired:

The full changelog looks like this:

System Upgraded to Android 10 Brand new UI design Enhanced location permissions for privacy New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings



Full Screen Gestures Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Smart display Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Smart Display)

Message Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)



OnePlus also shares details of the known issues with this first beta:

Common Issues:

Sensors like the gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and NFC are not accessible. Reboot your phone again and the sensor are working again. So you have to reboot your phone twice for the full installation.

Hiding the notch is not available.

The battery life isn't perfect.

There is extra space between the keyboard (GBoard) and bottom of the display. This is also on the OnePlus Launcher (default) present, so you can choose a third party launcher.

Uncommon Issues (some users complaining about it; not widespread):

Google Pay doesn't work. I tested Google Pay successfully on my own. Reboot your phone to enable (if not already done) the sensors, that may include NFC for Google Pay.

network issues. Android 10 introduced random mac adresses on WiFi. This may cause the issues depending on your local network. You can disable the random mac adresses in the WiFi settings under your specific WiFi Network. The name is privacy.

Gallery, File Manager Screenshots are not working.

Image credit: In Green / Shutterstock