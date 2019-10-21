New generation solution streamlines document management

Despite the rise of technology and increasing numbers of online transactions, most enterprises still rely on documents in some form and this brings with it the risk of lost or mis-filed records.

With the launch of its latest DocStar Enterprise Content Management solution, Epicor Software gives businesses easy and secure file sharing, and provides automation to route and process business documents more efficiently and quickly.

"More and more businesses face the need to improve productivity and save costs by transforming paper-based or inefficient electronic processes into streamlined, secure, and engaging automated rules-based workflows," says Ray Emirzian, director, product management at DocStar ECM. "With the newest version of DocStar ECM, we help companies solve this problem. It is the only enterprise content management suite with packaged workflows deeply integrated to Epicor ERP that capture, validate, route, and automate document processing for both accounts payable and sales order entry."

Features include the ability to build a group of forms that can be cross-filled for rapid entry, with the option to set the sequence in which the forms appear and create conditions to decide which form should be presented next. Once submitted, the form set can be programmed to present an automated signature box.

Users can set up conditions to be evaluated, for example summing up line-item prices and displaying a total, or true/false conditions requiring additional detail when a box is check marked.

There's also a validation feature to ensure content integrity for all new documents added to the repository. An encrypted hashcode is generated as a document is added, then each time it's viewed the code is recalculated and compared to the original to validate modifications.

DocStar ECM is available in both English and Spanish and users can select their preferred language from a drop-down menu. You can find out more on the DocStar site.

Photo Credit: cybrain/Shutterstock