Nok Nok Labs brings FIDO-based authentication to smartwatches

As smartwatches take on more and more functions they are more likely to access business and personal data, so focus turns to their security.

Consumer authentication specialist Nok Nok Labs is launching the industry's first FIDO-based authentication solution for smartwatches in the form of its Nok Nok App SDK for Smart Watch.

This will allow organizations to provide consumers with flexible, easy, and secure access with the advantage of a unified backend authentication infrastructure across all relevant digital channels -- mobile applications, mobile Web, desktop Web and smartwatches.

The Nok Nok App SDK for Smart Watch lets developers standardize on FIDO-based authentication infrastructure, so lowering their cost and complexity while extending the standards-based approach across all mobile applications.

"The ability to access sensitive information via a smart watch necessitates a more secure method of authentication that integrates with existing backend security infrastructures," says Dr Rolf Lindemann vice president, products, of Nok Nok Labs. "Nok Nok, an inventor of FIDO specifications, now brings the same level of security to smart watches with the Nok Nok App SDK for Smart Watch, as it previously did with Mobile Apps and Web Browsers."

The app is currently available for Apple watchOS. You can find out more on the Nok Nok Labs site.

Image credit: leungchopan / Shutterstock