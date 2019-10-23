Philips launches Brilliance 272P7VUBNB 27-inch 4K monitor with USB-C dock

If you have a desire to use your laptop as a makeshift desktop, you should absolutely invest in a docking station. Thanks to USB-C, this is easier than ever, as there are many great docks from which to choose. You can then connect, say, a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to the docking station and then plug your laptop into the dock with a single cable. Some models may even charge the laptop too.

But what if you want to cut out the middleman? Rather than buy a dedicated docking station, you can opt for a monitor with an integrated dock. Philips has a new display, with a built-in USB-C dock. Called "Brilliance 272P7VUBNB," the 27-inch display can do 4K at 60Hz while also charging your computer. In addition, it has many useful ports, such as gigabit Ethernet and dual USB-A. Plus, the monitor is very versatile, allowing height adjustment, tilt, and the ability to rotate vertically.

"The new monitor’s built-in docking station makes it easy for users to connect their notebook to the monitor with one single USB-C cable. Plus, other peripherals like the keyboard, mouse and the RJ45 Ethernet cable also connect to the monitor's docking station -- all while powering and charging their laptop. The display's slim, reversible USB-C connector meets the USB Power Delivery standard and allows for easy, one-cable docking. The built-in RJ45 Ethernet connector ensures faster and more reliable Internet connection than Wi-Fi, and USB 3.2 enables high speed data transfer," says Philips.



The company further says, "Like other Philips Brilliance displays, the new 272P7VUBNB utilizes high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution and IPS technology for vivid colors, wide viewing angles and remarkably crisp images. IPS displays offer extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle as well as the ability to rotate 90º into portrait mode . Ideal for viewing photos, watching movies and browsing the web, as well as demanding professional applications like 3D graphics or working across large spreadsheets, Philips display will make your images and graphics come alive."

Philips shares the following specifications.

Picture/Display

• LCD panel type: IPS technology

• Backlight type: W-LED system

• Panel Size: 27 inch / 68.5 cm

• Display Screen Coating: Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%

• Effective viewing area: 596.7 (H) x 335.7 (V)

• Aspect ratio: 16:9

• Optimum resolution: 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

• Pixel Density: 163 PPI

• Response time (typical): 5 ms (Gray to Gray)

• Brightness: 350 cd/m2

• Contrast ratio (typical): 1,000:1

• SmartContrast: 80,000,000:1

• Pixel pitch: 0.155 x 0.155 mm

• Viewing angle: 178o (H) / 178o (V), @ C/R > 10

• Flicker-free

• Picture enhancement: SmartImage

• Display colors: Color support 1.07 billion colors

• Color gamut (typical): NTSC 103, sRGB 122%

• Scanning Frequency: 30 - 160 kHz (H) (HDMI 2.0 / DP 1.2 / USB-C) / 23 - 75 Hz (V) (HDMI 2.0 / DP 1.2 / USB-C)

• Brightness uniformity: 97% ~ 102%

• Delta E: <2

• sRGB

• LowBlue Mode

• EasyRead

Connectivity

• Signal Input: DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0, USB-C 3.2 Gen2 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 65 W)

• USB: USB-C 3.2 x 1 Gen 2 (upstream), USB 3.2 x2 (downstream, w/ 1 fast charging)

• Audio (In/Out): Headphone out

• RJ45: Ethernet Lan (10M/100M/1G)

• Sync Input: Separate Sync, Sync on Green

USB docking

• USB-C: Reversible plug connector

• Super speed: Data and Video transfer

• DP: Built-in DisplayPort Alt mode

• USB-C power delivery: USB PD version 3.0

• USB-C max. power delivery: Upto 65 watts (5V/

3A, 9V/3A, 10V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A)

The Brilliance 272P7VUBNB is shockingly affordable at just $319. The monitor can be ordered here now from Amazon. Believe it or not, the display even comes with a 4-year warranty -- very cool.