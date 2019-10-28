Automated verification solution helps spot spoof and deepfake accounts

fake identities

A major problem for social media and other online businesses is the creation of spoof accounts. Guarding against these can be difficult but identity-as-a-service company Jumio has come up with a solution.

Jumio Go is a real-time, fully automated identity verification platform. It includes liveness detection to spot when photos, videos or even realistic 3D masks are used instead of actual selfies to create online accounts.

Using AI, Jumio Go provides enterprises with a real-time, secure and reliable way to verify remote users, ensuring the person enrolling or logging in is who they claim to be online. AI allows the use of massive production data sets, which include over 200 million historic identity verifications, and machine learning can spot patterns and better detect when an ID has been manipulated or altered in any way. It also offers the speed of verification that is important to businesses.

"Given Jumio's AI expertise, machine learning models and massive verification datasets, launching a fully automated solution was always a question of when, rather than if," says Robert Prigge, Jumio president. "Jumio Go leverages the power of big data and big AI to equip modern enterprises with instant online identity verification that delivers a simple and intuitive experience for good customers. Just as importantly, Jumio Go prevents bad actors and bots from creating fake accounts thanks to our embedded liveness detection, which is a powerful deterrent for fraudsters and cybercriminals."

Jumio Go supports a wide range of customer implementations, including mobile SDK (iOS and Android), mobile web, desktop and cloud API service options. It's being launched as a beta and you can sign up to take part in the program on the Jumio site.

Image Credit: Minerva Studio / Shutterstock

