Two-thirds of IT leaders want DevOps skills to modernize operations

A new survey of enterprise IT operations leaders by infrastructure monitoring and management specialist OpsRamp reveals that 64 percent indicate DevOps is the most sought-after skill.

Other in-demand skills are cloud certifications (61 percent), industry knowledge (56 percent), data science (47 percent) and machine learning (44 percent).

Among other findings, nearly 60 percent of organizations have more than half of their mission-critical workloads running in the public cloud.

The report suggests effective IT teams must now consider the cloud, along with microservice application architectures, serverless infrastructures, and pay-as-you-go pricing, as a fundamental approach to accelerate digital transformation.

The study also shows budgets are cited by 61 percent as the greatest limitation to IT operations transformation. 49 percent see talent shortages as a major problem. IT teams are asked to do more with less all the time, which results in a strategic mismatch between stated corporate goals and existing technology capabilities.

The most in demand roles are cloud systems engineers (53 percent), cloud architects (52 percent), and DevOps/site reliability (50 percent).

"The OpsRamp Report on Modern IT Operations in the Digital Age identifies the challenges that many of our customers are experiencing," says Varma Kunaparaju, CEO of OpsRamp. "Enterprises want agility, flexibility, control, and the power and promise of the cloud. OpsRamp's service-centric AIOps platform helps monitor and manage data volume and velocity, and provides these companies with a digital operations command center that allows modern IT operations teams to be more adaptive, unified, and aligned across a hybrid, multi-cloud landscape. What's more, our native infrastructure monitoring and service context capabilities help maintain business service uptime while reducing the risk of surprise outages."

Photo Credit: anathomy/Shutterstock