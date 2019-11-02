Android 10 is now rolling out to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T – here's how to get it

True to form and sticking to its planned release timetable, OnePlus is rolling out a stable version of Android 10 to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T handsets.

The rollout of a stable version of the latest version of Android in the form of OxygenOS 10 comes after a period of beta testing. Despite the level of interest in this update, OnePlus has made no announcement about it, opting instead to just silently start the rollout. If you're impatient to get your hands on the update, here's what you need to know.

It is less than a month since OnePlus first announced plans to bring Android 10 to the OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T. Beta testers were the first to be able to get their hands on the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10, and now it is the turn of the wider OnePlus 6/6T user base.

What can owners of these handsets look forward to? Here's the full changelog for the latest version of OnePlus' mobile operating system:

OxygenOS 10 Changelog System Upgraded to Android 10

Brand new UI design

Enhanced location permissions for privacy

New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

General bug fixes and improvements Full-Screen Gestures Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back

Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps Game Space New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience Contextual display Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Smart Display) Message Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings – Blocking settings)

If you have a OnePlus 6T and you're not yet being offered the update when you perform a manual check, there are a couple of options available to you. The first is to simply download it from OnePlus and perform and manual flash. Alternatively, you can use Oxygen Updater to speed up the process of grabbing the OTA update. For now, OnePlus 6 users will have to wait a little longer, but it's only going be a matter of days before they have access to Android 10 as well.

