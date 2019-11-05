Unisys launches new cloud-based biometric identity service

With increasing awareness of fraud and identity theft businesses are under pressure to secure their systems and many are turning to solutions like biometrics to do so.

To bring biometric identity-proofing and authentication capabilities within reach of both large and small enterprises, Unisys is launching an SaaS version of its biometric identity management software.

Unisys Stealth(identity) SaaS makes use of the agility, ease of deployment and cost-effectiveness of Microsoft Azure to support multiple forms of biometric authentication technology, including facial recognition as well as behavioral analysis, with the ability to integrate new biometric methods in the future.

"By offering Stealth(identity) as a cloud-based service, Unisys is leveraging our experience in delivering large-scale national ID and border protection biometric implementations and making them available for smaller-scale enterprise implementations like online banking or airline passenger boarding or second factor biometric authentication," says Vishal Gupta, chief technology officer and senior vice president of technology, Unisys. "Stealth(identity) gives clients a simplified, cost-saving effective way of addressing the problem of identity fraud by establishing accurate, unique, verified and irrefutable identities – resulting in greater security and convenience."

The product strengthens defense against identity fraud by establishing trusted identities for individuals across multiple physical and digital channels. It also provides comprehensive control of biometric management processes and the flexibility to adapt to and leverage advancements in technology to consistently stay ahead of fraudsters.

Compared to on-premises identity solutions, Stealth(identity) SaaS delivers a faster return on investment using a subscription-based pricing model. It also supports single sign-on capabilities to add a layer of biometrics-based protection to applications including eCommerce and banking.

You can find out more on the Unisys site.

Photo credit: ra2studio / Shutterstock