Logitech releases Slim Folio keyboard case for 3rd generation Apple iPad Air

Apple's iPads are all wonderful devices. Whether you buy an iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro, you are guaranteed a top-notch tablet experience. Believe it or not, they can even serve as decent makeshift laptops too -- when you add a keyboard case. This is particularly true nowadays as Apple has forked iOS into iPadOS for its tablets. The operating system is now better focused for both the tablet and laptop experiences. iPadOS 13 even added rudimentary mouse support, but it really isn't a fully matured option -- yet.

If you need a keyboard case for your iPad, you can always go with Apple's own option, but in-the-know consumers will likely turn to another company -- Logitech. Yes, that company's keyboard case offerings, including the Slim Folio, have historically been very well received. Today, Logitech launches that popular product for the 3rd generation of iPad Air.

"Your favorite iPad case, Logitech Slim Folio, laptop-like typing wrapped in a lightweight, portable design is now available for iPad Air (3rd generation). Slim Folio turns your iPad into a laptop with one click. It features comfortable, well-spaced keys and a full row of iOS shortcut keys that are designed to help you optimize your productivity. The slim and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around and use comfortably at a moment’s notice," says Logitech.

The company further says, "Use Slim Folio in three viewing modes -- typing, reading and sketching -- and keep your iPad safe from any accidental spills, drops or scratches that happen when you’re on the move. With a convenient holder for your Logitech Crayon or Apple Pencil (1st generation) and an impressive four-year battery life, this all-in-one case combines efficiency, protection and portability."

Logitech shares specifications below.

Keyboard: Full size keyboard (17 mm key pitch), Scissor keys (1.5 mm key travel), Full row of iOS shortcut keys

Power and Connectivity: Powered by 2 replaceable coin cell batteries, 4-year battery life (2 hours of typing per day), Pair keyboard with iPad via Bluetooth LE

Viewing Angles: Typing Mode: 58° angle, View Mode: 10° angle

Height: 7.30 in (185 mm)

Width: 10.10 in (257 mm)

Depth: 0.80 in (20 mm)

Weight: 1.06 lb (485 g)

Pricing for the 3rd gen iPad Air variant of the Slim Folio pretty much exactly what you'd expect -- $99.99. This is perfectly reasonable for a quality keyboard case from Logitech, and the same the company charges for other variants of this product. You can pre-order it here now, and it will ship later this month.