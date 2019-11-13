Apple launches pricey 16-inch MacBook Pro complete with Magic Keyboard

Apple has finally launched its 16-inch MacBook Pro after a seemingly endless string of rumors and speculation.

Besides the size of the 6K screen, there are several notable features of this new "pro notebook" -- six speakers and three microphones for professional sound, and a Magic Keyboard with scissor keys. Pricing for the laptop starts at $2,399, but a fully loaded model will set you back an incredible $6,099.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro replaces the 15-inch model. The Retina display boasts a resolution of 3072 x 1920 (226ppi), 500 nits and a reduced bezel size. The new Magic Keyboard ditches the problematic butterfly design, with Apple opting instead for a scissor mechanism with 1mm of travel. There's a Touch Bar as well as Touch ID, and Apple claims it offers the, "best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook".

The processor is a 9th-generation Intel Core affair with up to 8 cores (with speed of up to 5GHz in Turbo Boost), and -- depending on how much you're willing to spend -- you can enjoy up to 64GB of memory and up to 8GB of VRAM. There's a 100Wh battery which could keep the machine powered for up to 11 hours, and storage of up to 8TB is available. The laptop weighs in at 4.3 pounds (2 kg). Despite being billed as a "pro" device, it features only Wi-Fi 5 rather than Wi-Fi 6.

Apple compares the new 16-inch MacBook Pro to the fastest quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro to point out its benefits and improvements:

Music producers can play back massive multi-track projects with up to 2.1 times more Amp Designer plug-ins in Logic Pro X.

Scientists and researchers will benefit from 2.1 times faster simulation of dynamical systems in MATLAB.

Developers using Xcode can compile code up to 1.8 times faster.

Photographers can apply complex edits to photographs 1.7 times faster in Photoshop.

Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac and iPad product marketing says:

Our pro customers tell us they want their next MacBook Pro to have a larger display, blazing-fast performance, the biggest battery possible, the best notebook keyboard ever, awesome speakers and massive amounts of storage, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers all of that and more. With its brilliant 16-inch Retina display, 8-core processors, next-gen pro graphics, even better thermal design, new Magic Keyboard, six-speaker sound system, 100Wh battery, up to 8TB of storage and 64GB of fast memory, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the world's best pro notebook.

You can find out more and place an order for the 16-inch MacBook Pro over on the Apple website.