Awair Element smart Wi-Fi air quality monitor now available

If you have a technology fan in your life, buying them a Christmas gift can be a bit hard. After all, they probably already have all of the devices they want -- including smart home products. With that said, there is a good chance they don't yet have a smart air quality monitor. Let's be honest, being alerted to air quality issues in your home is hardly sexy, but it is surprisingly rewarding and useful.

I use a 2nd gen Awair in my home, and it works very well. Just today, my phone told me chemicals in the air were high, and I later found out a family member sprayed some Febreze. When cooking, it will alert me that CO2 levels are rising. All the while, it gives me an easy to understand score so I know the overall quality of my home's air. There are apps for both Android and iPhone too.

Today, Awair is launching its latest such device, and it looks quite pretty. Called "Element," it costs $50 less than the normal Awair, but it pretty much functions the same. Rather than have a retro brown wood grain body, it is entirely white and more modern-looking. I can't decide which design I prefer, but since it costs less and is newer, I'd probably recommend Element over the normal Awair.

"In the free Awair app, users can understand their overall air quality using the Awair Score, view individual sensor readings, and track changes in their environment over time. In addition to providing air quality data, the Awair app alerts users the moment their air quality becomes unhealthy and serves up personalized tips to help them reduce indoor pollution levels and protect their health," says Awair.

The company further says, "Element seamlessly integrates into a smart home ecosystem and is compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Ecobee Thermostat, and Sensi Smart Thermostat. Both Ecobee and Sensi Smart Thermostats respond to Awair’s air quality readings and automatically trigger your home’s HVAC system to dissipate pollution. With the growing popularity of IoT technology, Element is the perfect solution to creating a healthier living environment."

Awair shares details about the sensors below.

Temperature: In addition to affecting your comfort, temperature can also influence your performance, sleep quality, and how well your immune system functions to fight off pathogens.

Humidity: When there's too much or too little moisture in your air, it can affect how healthy you feel on a daily basis and aggravate preexisting conditions such as asthma and eczema.

CO2: If your home or office lacks good ventilation, carbon dioxide can rise to unhealthy levels and cause headaches, fatigue, problems concentrating, and impaired decision-making.

VOCs: Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are toxic chemicals emitted by many common building materials, furniture, and cleaning products and can cause short- and long-term health symptoms such as respiratory and skin irritation.

PM2.5: Microscopic particulate matter from cooking, wildfire smoke, vehicle traffic, and other sources can infiltrate your home, travel deep into your lungs, and increase your vulnerability to infection and disease.

The Awair Element is available now for just $149.99. It can be purchased from the manufacturer directly here. With Christmas rapidly approaching, you should get your order in soon -- you don't want it to sell out or become back-ordered.