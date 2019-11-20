Ubiquiti AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router has a big, beautiful color touchscreen

Ubiquiti AmpliFi routers and mesh network systems are some of the best wireless gear home consumers can buy. Not only are these products very well designed, but they have unique features and get regular firmware updates too. I always recommend them without hesitation.

Today, Ubiquiti has managed to impress me once again with one of the most beautiful routers I have ever seen -- it looks a bit like an Amazon Echo. Called "AmpliFi Alien," this Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) router features a huge color touchscreen that not only looks cool, but provides an easy way to interact with the device. There is one hidden WAN port on the bottom, and four LAN ports on the back. And yes, if you want to set up a mesh network, you can purchase more than one and link them together.

"Powered by 8x8 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 Technology, a single AmpliFi Alien router performs with far greater range and speedsthan previous Wi-Fi solutions. Additional AmpliFi Alien Routers can be meshed together to extend Gigabit speeds throughout even the largest homes. Beyond the breakthrough Wi-Fi performance, AmpliFi Alien offers all of the software features praised by the growing AmpliFi user-base including simple setup, powerful connected device management, and a free, zero-configuration VPN service through the АmpliFi Teleport app that places travelers within their home network like they never left," says Ubiquiti.

The company also says, "AmpliFi Alien is optimized to provide your home network with the highest possible performance regardless of how many client devices are connected simultaneously. Utilizing MU-MIMO and OFDMA for communication across twelve Wi-Fi 6 spatial streams, Alien eliminates dead spots and increases total home network capacity by four times. Alien also offers a separate 5 GHz radio with Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) speeds which you can dedicate to performance-critical devices and avoid competing for bandwidth with other devices on your home network."

The company provides specifications below. Dimensions: 110 x 110 x 250 mm (4.33 x 4.33 x 9.84")

Weight: 1.2 kg ( 2.65 lb)

Processor: 2.2 GHz 64-Bit Quad-Core CPU

Max. TX Power: 2.4 GHz: 23 dBm per chain, 5 GHz 19 dBm per chain (low band)/ 20 dBm per chain (high band)

MIMO: 2.4 GHz: 4x4 5 GHz: 4x4 (low-band) + 8x8 (high band)

Speed: 2.4 GHz: 1148 Mbps, 5 GHz: 1733 Mbps (low band)/ 4804 Mbps (high band)

Networking Interface: Wi-Fi; Gigabit Ethernet: (1) WAN, (4) LAN

Max. Power Consumption: 35W

Antennas: (1) Internal Dual-Band Metal Stamp with 12 Polarity

Display: 110.38 mm (4.7") Diagonal, 274 x 1268, 279 ppi, G+F Touch, Full Color

Wireless Security: WPA2

Operating Temperature: 14 to 113° F (-10 to 45° C)

Max. Supported Data Rates: 802.11a: 54 Mbps, 802.11b: 11 Mbps. 802.11g: 54 Mbps, 802.11n: 600 Mbps + 600 Mbps, 802.11ac: 1733 Mbps + 3466 Mbps, 802.11ax: 1148 Mbps + 4804 Mbps

If you want your own Ubiquiti AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router, you can order it here now for $379. While it isn't the cheapest 802.11ax router, it certainly isn't the most expensive either. Given the beautiful design and unique features, it seems like a totally reasonable price.