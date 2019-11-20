Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 19028

Now that the Windows 10 November 2019 Update is widely available, Microsoft’s attention is firmly on the next feature release, due out next year.

The latest builds on the 20H1 branch haven’t introduced any new features, instead the focus has been firmly on fixing problems and making improvements.

In Build 19028, the changes include:

  • Fixed a recent issue that could result in Settings crashing when docking/undocking your device. This issue may have also impacted Action Center launch performance.
  • Fixed an issue impacting the performance of the Printers & Scanners section of Settings loading.
  • Fixed an issue resulting in the Other People section under Storage Settings not displaying the correct size used.
  • Fixed an issue that could result in Windows Update history in Settings saying a Cumulative Update required a reboot, despite it already being installed. This occurred when a Feature on Demand had installed while the cumulative update was originally pending reboot.
  • Fixed an issue that could result in the Photos app crashing when interacting with HEVC images.

Known issues are:

  • BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.
  • Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
  • Microsoft has heard that Settings still isn’t available outside of launching via the URI (ms-settings:) for some Insiders and is investigating.
  • Some Insiders are reporting that after successfully installing printer drivers from the Optional Updates section, the same driver is still showing as available for install.
  • Microsoft is looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 or 38 after they’re attached.

