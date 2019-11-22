Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-sixty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft released the November 2019 Update for Windows 10 this month and enabled the upgrade via Windows Update and the Update Assistant.

New Windows apps and games

Kile

Kile is a TeX/LaTeX editor by KDE that is now also available as a Windows application. The editor offers a graphical user interface that provides users with "all the functionality of LaTeX".

It supports auto-completion, previews, templates and wizards, advanced search functionality, advanced editing commands, and more.

Sapling

Sapling adds an assistant to the system that helps users fix spelling mistakes and grammatical errors similar to what tools like Grammarly or LanguageTool offer.

The browser extension for Microsoft Edge works on sites, e.g. Gmail, Office Online or blogs, that users open in the web browser.

A premium version with enhanced functionality is also available.

Scanner for Windows 10

The scanner app for Windows 10 supports wired and wireless scanners. It comes with editing tools and does not depend on other applications.

Editing tools include crop, rotate, sign, and highlight.

New Windows themes