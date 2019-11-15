Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-sixty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Home and Pro editions of Windows 10 1803 are no longer supported and Microsoft may push the May 2019 update to systems that still run the unsupported version.

New Windows apps and games

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition ($19.99)

The remastered edition of Age of Empires II is now available on the Microsoft Store (and Steam).

The game's resolution has been upgraded to support 4K and features an upgraded soundtrack. All classic campaigns and scenarios are available as well as a brand new campaign and four new civilizations.

TagFile

TagFile is a free application for Windows 10 to tag files on the system for better manageability.

You may use the application to tag files, display all files based on tags, or run searches.

New Themes

Classic Cars PREMIUM, 20 4K images of classic cars.

Colors of Holi PREMIUM, 4K images to celebrate Spring.

Mountain Light PREMIUM, 18 4k images of mountains from all over the world.

National Geographic Hummingbirds PREMIUM, 12 4K images of hummingbirds.

National Geographic Underwater PREMIUM, 12 4K images of underwater beauty.

Paper Art PREMIUM, 16 4K images of paper art.

Vintage Motorcycles PREMIUM, 15 4K images of vintage motorcycles.

Notable Updates

Microsoft Whiteboard app update removes the ability to create new stacks of objects. The update introduces new features such as the ability to add text lists directly to the canvas or note grids.