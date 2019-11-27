Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 19033 -- officially names the update Windows 10 2004

You can tell we’re getting closer to the release of Windows 10 20H1 as the watermark has vanished from the Insider builds, and the latest flight, Build 19033, is available for both Fast and Slow rings.

Microsoft also says it is going to start releasing new test builds in the future from its development branch (RS_PRERELEASE) again, rather than the VB_RELEASE branch (those '20H2' builds will once again have the watermark).

The fact we’re getting close to the release means the focus is now on making minor changes, improvements, and fixes. In Build 19033 these include:

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean Microsoft is done…

Eagle-eyed Windows Insiders will notice that that as of this build, 20H1 officially shows it is version 2004. Microsoft has chosen to use 2004 as the version to eliminate confusion with any past product names (such as Windows Server 2003).

Fixed an issue that could result in Settings crashing for some users if you navigated to About when in Safe Mode.

Fixed an issue resulting in some paired Bluetooth audio devices unexpectedly displaying with a cellphone icon in Bluetooth Settings.

Fixed an issue where preferred Focus Assist automatic rules settings weren’t persisting upgrade.

Fixed an issue where pressing the WIN + P keyboard shortcut twice in a row could result in ShellExperienceHost crashing.

Fixed an issue that could result in the Start menu crashing on launch if a Windows update was pending restart.

Fixed an issue where if you were using night light and weren’t already signed into a Microsoft Account, and subsequently attached your MSA, it would result in night light no longer working.

Fixed an issue where if you quickly toggled Magnifier on and back off in Settings it would result in Magnifier.exe crashing.

At this point, Microsoft is removing the known issue that Settings still isn’t available outside of launching via the URI (ms-settings:) – so far Microsoft has not seen any reports from Insiders in the Slow ring that bypassed the impacted build range. If you are in the Fast ring, were on the impacted build range, and are one of the few still experiencing this issue, you will need to reset your PC.

Fixed an issue where you wouldn’t be able to type Chinese punctuation with the Pinyin IME after moving focus to and from a password field.

Some users may have experienced error 80092004 when attempting to install build 19025.1052. This was isolated to that specific Cumulative Update and should not prevent installing build 19033.

Fixed an issue resulting in Start Code 38 with certain external USB 3.0 drives.

Known issues are:

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Some Insiders are reporting that after successfully installing printer drivers from the Optional Updates section, the same driver is still showing as available for install.

Microsoft is looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock