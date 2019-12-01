Google is under investigation over its data collection practices

The European Commission has started an investigation into "practices relating to Google's collection and use of data".

EU antirust regulators have already hit Google with record-breaking fines, but concern remains about how the company collects data about its users as well as how this data is then used. The regulator has contacted several companies to ask about agreements they have with Google to hand over user data and what -- if any -- money was involved.

To start with, the Commission is interested in data related to local search services, online advertising, online ad targeting services, login services and web browsers, but it is possible the scope could be expanded. According to Reuters, regulators are interested to learn about "the kind of data sought by Google, how it uses it and how valuable the companies consider such data".

In an email sent to Reuters, the European Commission said:

The Commission has sent out questionnaires as part of a preliminary investigation into Google's practices relating to Google's collection and use of data. The preliminary investigation is ongoing.

Google has signaled that it will comply with the investigation, saying: "We use data to make our services more useful and to show relevant advertising, and we give people the controls to manage, delete or transfer their data. We will continue to engage with the Commission and others on this important discussion for our industry".

Image credit: Savvapanf Photo / Shutterstock