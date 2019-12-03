Get 'Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide' ($29.99 value) FREE for a limited time

It's no secret that there is a huge talent gap in the cybersecurity industry. Everyone is talking about it, including Forbes Magazine, TechRepublic, CSO Online, DarkReading, and SC Magazine, among many others. Additionally, Fortune CEO's like Microsoft's Satya Nadella, McAfee's CEO Chris Young, Cisco's CIO Colin Seward and others shine a light on it from time to time.

Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide puts together all the possible information regarding cybersecurity, such as why you should choose it, and how can you can get involved with it.

Features include how to:

Align your security knowledge with industry leading concepts and tools

Acquire required skills and certifications to survive the ever changing market needs

Learn from industry experts to analyze, implement, and maintain a robust environment

By the end of this book, readers will be well-versed with the security domain and be capable of making the right choices in the cybersecurity field.

Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide from Packt Publishing usually retails for $29.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on December 17, so act fast.