Get 'Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide' ($29.99 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

It's no secret that there is a huge talent gap in the cybersecurity industry. Everyone is talking about it, including Forbes Magazine, TechRepublic, CSO Online, DarkReading, and SC Magazine, among many others. Additionally, Fortune CEO's like Microsoft's Satya Nadella, McAfee's CEO Chris Young, Cisco's CIO Colin Seward and others shine a light on it from time to time.

Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide puts together all the possible information regarding cybersecurity, such as why you should choose it, and how can you can get involved with it.

Features include how to:

  • Align your security knowledge with industry leading concepts and tools
  • Acquire required skills and certifications to survive the ever changing market needs
  • Learn from industry experts to analyze, implement, and maintain a robust environment

By the end of this book, readers will be well-versed with the security domain and be capable of making the right choices in the cybersecurity field.

Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide from Packt Publishing usually retails for $29.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on December 17, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide' ($29.99 value) FREE for a limited time

PIXEL is a limited-edition Pepto-pink Logitech G PRO wireless gaming mouse

elementary OS 5.1 'Hera' Linux distro is here

Tech startups set to shake the traditional insurance market

Apple fails to stop class action lawsuit over problematic MacBook butterfly keyboards

Facebook faces European probe over data collection

Twitter introduces new Privacy Center to give users greater transparency

Most Commented Stories

You can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free

77 Comments

New Undercover mode lets Kali Linux users pretend to be running Windows

21 Comments

Windows 10 November 2019 Update is breaking File Explorer

20 Comments

Google is under investigation over its data collection practices

20 Comments

No, Microsoft is not removing AutoLogin from Windows 10 version 2004

14 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.