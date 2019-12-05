Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 (2004) Build 19035 to both Fast and Slow rings

The next big feature update for Windows 10 is drawing ever closer to completion, although there are still a number of known issues for Microsoft to address.

Today the software giant releases Build 19035 to Fast and Slow Insider rings, as well as Cumulative Update Build 19035.1000 (KB4533028). The latter features no new changes but is designed to allow Microsoft to test its servicing pipeline for 20H1.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean Microsoft is done…

Completed the experiment related to how Microsoft delivers driver updates through Windows Update. Devices that were involved in the experiment will no longer see the Optional Updates link under Settings > Windows Update. This also resolves an issue where after successfully installing printer drivers from the Optional Updates section, the same driver is still showing as available for install.

Fixed an issue that could result in fingerprint (if enabled) sometimes unexpectedly not being offered as a sign-in option after waking your device from sleep.

Fixed an issue that could result in certain apps not launching the first time you tried after resetting the app via Settings.

At this time, Microsoft has decided not to roll out the Store version of Notepad to customers. Insiders may notice some changes as it removes this change from this build: If you pinned Notepad to your Taskbar or Start menu, you will need to re-pin after you upgrade to this new build. If you had certain file types set to open in Notepad by default, you will see a prompt when you try to open files of that type again and will need to re-select Notepad.



Known issues are:

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Some Insiders have reported when attempting to install recent builds, setup rolls back and returns error code 0xc1900101. In some cases, the update completes successfully on a subsequent attempt. If you are experiencing the issue, please be sure to file feedback in the Feedback Hub.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is also looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.

Microsoft has received reports of the Optimize Drives app incorrectly reporting that optimization has never run on SSD devices.

