If the predictions of noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo are correct, in 2021 the company could be planning to launch an iPhone that not only ditches the Lightning port, but doesn't replace it with USB-C or anything else.

Instead, the top of the range 2021 iPhone will not feature any sort of charging port; it will rely on wireless charging and wireless synchronization. Next year, the company is also said to be embracing 5G.

As 9to5Mac reports, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, 2020 will see not only the release of a 4.7-inch LCD iPhone SE 2, but also five other OLED handsets. On the cards are two dual-rear camera handsets measuring 5.4 and 6.1 inches, as well as a two triple-rear camera models with 6.1 and 6.7-inch screens.

But it is the predictions for 2021 that are particularly interesting. As well as a 5.5 or 6.1-inch iPhone SE 2 Plus, Ming-Chi Kuo wagers that the highest-end iPhone release that year will drop the Lightning port. This is said to be part of Apple's plan to "provide the completely wireless experience", strongly implying that there will be no replacement port introduced.

Other interesting ideas include the prediction that the iPhone SE 2 Plus will be an all-screen handset with no home button, with Touch ID built into a side-mounted power button.

Image credit: Stockforlife / Shutterstock

Apple may have an entirely portless iPhone planned

