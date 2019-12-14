Google slaps blocks on some Linux web browsers

It may seem that the big names of tech are eager to embrace -- and to be seen embracing -- Linux, but Google is being a little selective.

Users of the Konqueror, Falkon and Qutebrowser web browsers for Linux-based operating systems have reported that they are unable to log into Google services. What's strange is that not all users of these browsers are affected, but many people are seeing a warning

Over on Reddit, there is a thread featuring posts from Konqueror, Falkon and Qutebrowser complaining that they are unable to access Google services using their preferred browser.

The company does not make it clear exactly what the problem is with any of the web browsers, but one Redditor suggests that it could be because Konqueror is regarded as abandonware.

Anyone using a browser affected by Google's selective support will see the following message:

Couldn't sign you in This browser or app may not be secure. Learn more Try using a different browser. If you're already using a supported browser, you can refresh your screen and try again to sign in.

Google is yet to issue an announcement or respond to queries about what's going on, so it's difficult to say exactly what the problem is with them browser is -- or why it is that only some users appears to be affected.