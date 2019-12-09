New, fully working Ubuntu Linux images now available for Raspberry Pi

No Comments

While most Raspberry Pi owners opt for Raspbian as their operating system, the tiny barebones board can run a number of other Linux distros, including Ubuntu.

There was a major problem with the previous Ubuntu images though -- a kernel bug prevented USB ports from working on the 4GB RAM model of the Raspberry Pi 4. A temporary workaround was proposed, but Canonical has finally fixed the flaw, and made updated 32 and 64-bit images of Ubuntu available for the Raspberry Pi 2, 3 and 4, which you can download now.

Announcing the new images, Galem KAYO, Product Manager for Ubuntu Core at Canonical, says:

With the new images, USB ports are now fully functional out of the box on the 4GB RAM version of the Raspberry Pi 4. A kernel bug was limiting our official support to the 1GB and 2GB versions of the board. A temporary workaround was proposed to enable USB on the 4GB RAM version. This bug is now fixed, and the limitation lifted.

Canonical plans to deliver Ubuntu Server LTS and Ubuntu Core to Raspberry Pi in the future and aims to make an officially supported image of Ubuntu available for each new model of Pi.

If you want to try the new images, you can download them from here:

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New, fully working Ubuntu Linux images now available for Raspberry Pi

Amazon is getting free access to NHS medical data

Linux users can now enjoy Disney+

Leaked renders show off the OnePlus 8 Lite

You can now get your Dunkin' coffee fix with Google Assistant

Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 (2004) Build 19037 and makes Windows PowerShell ISE a 'Feature on Demand'

PATRIOT launches VIPER GAMING VPR100 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 RGB SSD

Most Commented Stories

elementary OS 5.1 'Hera' Linux distro is here

52 Comments

Apple may have an entirely portless iPhone planned

29 Comments

Microsoft is forcing Windows 10 November 2019 Update on people

20 Comments

Now there is a battery-powered Amazon Echo

8 Comments

Apple fails to stop class action lawsuit over problematic MacBook butterfly keyboards

7 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.