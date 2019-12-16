Roku shares top 10 most searched Christmas movies, and sadly, Die Hard is on the list

Christmas may technically be a religious holiday, but for many folks, it is more about enjoying family rather than worshiping. And you know what? That's fine. People have the right to celebrate however they want. Me? I like to do both of those things -- Celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, but also, spend time with the people I love. Heck, I even like gift-giving -- it is fun to make someone else happy with a present they really want. OK, fine, I like getting gifts too.

One of my favorite activities to do in December is watch Christmas movies. These holiday films really help me to get into the Christmas spirit. It's a great feeling to be wrapped up in a cozy blanket on a comfortable couch and enjoy some wholesome, family-friendly, Christmas movies. This year, popular streaming media platform, Roku, is sharing ts top 10 most searched Christmas movies. While the films on the list are rather predictable, the positions are a bit surprising.

Roku shares the top 10 most searched Christmas movies below. Keep in mind, the list is only based on analysis of search data.

  1. Elf
  2. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  3. Home Alone
  4. The Polar Express
  5. A Christmas Story
  6. Die Hard
  7. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  8. It’s a Wonderful Life
  9. Love, Actually
  10. A Christmas Carol

There are two films on the list that I have never seen -- The Polar Express and Love, Actually. I had no idea those movies were so popular -- I guess I should check them out. The rest of the list is about what I expected, although Die Hard is clearly not a Christmas movie. Every year there seems to be controversy about whether that classic Bruce Willis film is or isn't a Christmas movie. It's not, y'all. Also, I am a bit disappointed that two of my personal favorites -- Christmas with the Kranks and Four Christmases -- aren't more popular. Oh well.

Are you surprised by any of the films on the list? Do you agree that Die Hard isn't a Christmas movie? Please sound off in the comments below.

Photo credit: Estrada AntonShutterstock

