Best Windows 10 apps this week

Microsoft released the first build from its new development branch this week to the Fast Ring. Fast Ring insiders will always receive the freshest builds from this point on (since Skip Ahead was retired) but features that are introduced are no longer linked to a particular release.

Adobe Lightroom

Adobe Lightroom, a cloud-based service to manage photos across devices, is now available as a Microsoft Store application.

The app requires an Adobe Photoshop Lightroom subscription and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Initial reviews are mixed with some reviewers stating that the app is slow or does not work correctly on their devices (Surface devices in particular).

Fantasy Forge: World of Lost Empires

Fantasy Forge: World of Lost Empires is an empire building game in which you start small and try to expand your kingdom.

It features quests, different races and lots of buildings that you can create.

Firefox Reality

Mozilla released the experimental prototype application Firefox Reality to the Microsoft Store this week. It is a WebXR-enabled browser designed specifically for HoloLens 2 devices to provide immersive mixed reality web content.

New Windows themes

Day on the Farm, 18 wallpaper images with "images of barns, countryside, crops, and creatures".

Leafy Structures, 14 wallpaper images of "branching veins of colorful leaves".

Modern Art PREMIUM, 12 4k images of "contemporary art".

Notable Updates

Microsoft Whiteboard updated with inking improvements.