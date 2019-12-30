Transcend JetFlash 910 USB flash drive is fast, durable, and elegant

With cloud storage gaining in popularity, flash drives have fallen out of favor with many consumers. Maybe that's not such a bad thing, as USB flash drives are easy to lose and are susceptible to failure -- the cloud is arguably more safe and secure. With that said, there will always be a need for local storage, as sometimes you can't trust, say, company secrets, to the cloud. Hell, I used a USB flash drive for an operating system installation just yesterday -- they absolutely still have value.

It is hard to get excited about USB flash drives though, right? I mean, aren't they all the same? Actually, no! They can vary on things like build quality and performance. That's why the new Transcend JetFlash 910 USB flash drive piqued my interest. Not only are both read and write speeds very impressive, but the build quality looks great too -- it features an elegant aluminum body.

"The flash drive utilizes the latest 3D NAND technology for up to 420MB/s and 400MB/s read and write speeds and an excellent endurance level of 3,000 P/E cycles - the equivalent of MLC NAND flash. With capacities up to 256GB, the JetFlash 910 is ideal for storing a trove of 4K videos and high-resolution images, transferring them in a flash. Housed in lightweight aluminum with a sandblasted finish for extra durability and a sleek look, the JetFlash 910 takes the USB storage experience to a brand new level," says Transcend.

The company further says, "At 10 times the lifespan of a regular TLC flash drive, the JetFlash 910 offers superior and persistent protection of key data, making it great everyday carry for work and life. Having a high endurance rating also makes the JetFlash 910 well-suited for write-intensive applications, such as dashcams or surveillance systems. The aluminum metallic housing makes the USB flash drive less prone to wear, while gracing it with an extra touch of sleekness."

Transcend shares specifications below.

Appearance Dimensions 69 mm x 17 mm x 7.4 mm (2.72" x 0.67" x 0.29") Weight 11 g (0.39 oz) Color Midnight Green Interface USB Type USB Type-A Connection Interface USB 3.1 Gen 1 Storage Capacity 128 GB

256 GB Performance Read Speed (Max.) 420 MB/s Write Speed (Max.) 400 MB/s Note Speed may vary due to host hardware, software, usage, and storage capacity. Warranty Certificate CE /

FCC /

BSMI Warranty Five-year Limited Warranty

Yes, there are only two capacities from which to choose -- 128GB (found here for $49.99) and 256GB (found here for $69.99). I suppose that is a bit unusual, as capacities for these types of drives usually start at 16GB, 32GB or 64GB. Oh well. Who can complain about having too much storage capacity? The drive only comes in one color, which Transcend calls "Midnight Green," but it looks either silver or gray to me.