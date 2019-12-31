Netflix series and a Steam sale give Witcher 3: Wild Hunt a huge boost

4 Comments

Witcher 3

Despite being over four years old, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt not only remains popular but is actually more popular than ever on Steam.

Yesterday, over 94,000 players were logged into the game, exceeding the previous record from the launch back in May 2015. There is no doubt that the Netflix Witcher series has helped to boost interest in the game, but Steam also has a huge sale on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- Game of the Year Edition (which includes the Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions), with a massive 70 percent off serving as a huge enticement for newcomers.

The longevity of the Witcher 3 -- and, indeed, early games from the franchise -- says a great deal about how gaming has changed in recent years. There have been a handful of titles that have managed to maintain lasting appeal, but developers' embracing of downloadable content and expansion packs helps to feed the needs and demands of gamers.

The Netflix serialization of Andrzej Sapkowski's Wiedźmin books has proved to be a great form of advertising for the game franchise as a whole, not just the most recent version. As Polygon reports, even the 11-year-old The Witcher: Enhanced Edition has been pushed into the top 100 games.

If you want to take advantage of Steam's current deal (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition plus the Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions for just $15), you can do so here here.

4 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

My favorite tech items of 2019

ProtonMail's ProtonCalendar beta is the 'first fully encrypted calendar app'

Netflix series and a Steam sale give Witcher 3: Wild Hunt a huge boost

Transcend JetFlash 910 USB flash drive is fast, durable, and elegant

How the cloud can help enterprises break free from vendor lock-in [Q&A]

How censorship in Silicon Valley is killing free speech

Web-based Outlook will support email aliases soon

Most Commented Stories

Sorry Microsoft, Apple's Windows 10 is the operating system we really want!

1008 Comments

How censorship in Silicon Valley is killing free speech

23 Comments

Amazon again brags about record-breaking holiday shopping sales

21 Comments

Gentoo-based Calculate Linux 20 now available for download

20 Comments

Transcend JetFlash 910 USB flash drive is fast, durable, and elegant

12 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.