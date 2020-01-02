Microsoft Edge for Android now supports legacy and new Edge syncing

Microsoft plans to release the Chromium-based Edge web browser for the desktop on January 15, 2020 (one day after support for Windows 7 ends officially but Windows 7 is supported).

The Chromium-based web browser is only available for desktop operating systems currently. Microsoft published an update for Microsoft Edge on Android recently that prepares the mobile web browser for the upcoming release.

Edge for Android users will notice that the company has updated the synchronization settings in the new version of the browser. Previously, users could use the built-in sync functionality to synchronize data with the classic version of Microsoft Edge for the desktop only.

The new version gives users a choice between syncing data with the new or old version of Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft calls the old browser version "Microsoft Edge Legacy" and the new Chromium-based web browser the "new Microsoft Edge".

Microsoft Edge for Android users need to open the options of the browser with a tap on the profile icon and there on the "sync to" option that is displayed on the options page.

The page that opens lists both sync targets (new or legacy Microsoft Edge), and provides information about the process.

We're currently working on expanding the features for syncing across devices. In the coming months, you'll see more features made available for sync. For now, when you install the new Microsoft Edge on your PC, you'll also need to sign in with your Microsoft account to sync your favourites, passwords, and other data across devices. The new Microsoft Edge will not sync with Microsoft Edge Legacy.

Windows users who want to sync data between the new Edge and the Android version need to sign in to their Microsoft Account to do so.

The new Microsoft Edge will be released on January 14, 2020 officially. Microsoft will make it available via Windows Update; Windows administrators who don't want the new browser on devices they administrate may block that from happening.

