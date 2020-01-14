Apple may replace your iPhone XS, XS Max or XR Smart Battery Case for free

Apple Smart Battery Case

Apple has launched a new replacement program to help out people who have problematic Smart Battery Cases.

The company -- and users -- found that a number of Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR suffered from intermittent charging issues. The company says that affected units were produced between January 2019 and October 2019 and is offering free replacements to owners.

The $129 battery cases promised iPhone users the chance to stay away from power sockets for longer, boosting battery life by up to 50 percent. While Apple says that the issues that have arisen do not pose a safety threat, it is offering to replace units that exhibit either of the following problems:

  • Battery case will not charge or charges intermittently when plugged into power
  • Battery case does not charge the iPhone or charges it intermittently

The program covers devices for two years from the date of sale.

Find out more over on the Smart Battery Case Replacement Program for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR page.

