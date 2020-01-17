The top creative trends for 2020 revealed

Individuals, brands, marketers and creatives looking to make a splash this year need to make sure their content -- be it images or videos -- is fresh and relevant.

Shutterstock has analyzed data gathered over a 12-month period from billions of customer searches for photos, illustrations, footage, and music, and produced a report predicting the styles that are set to dominate this year.

The three major creative trends for 2020 include:

The Roaring 2020s -- a century after the loud and lavish 1920s, the look that defined an era is back and on the center stage globally in 2020. Searches for "gold pattern" are up 4223 percent year-over-year and ''20s retro" saw an increase of 189 percent from the previous year.

Other rising trends are "minimalistic black", "Chinese ink painting" and elegant and modernized visuals such as "wild life" and sports photography.

"This year's data points toward the pursuit of meaning, happiness, and opportunity in new creative projects -- traits that may be reflective of the uncertainty in our climate and the year ahead," said Lou Weiss, CMO at Shutterstock. "The analysis, which is grounded in data from billions of keyword searches made by marketers, social media managers, video producers and designers, provides a glimpse into the creative trends that we expect to engage consumers on a much bigger scale. It also serves as a source of inspiration for our customers and contributors as they develop creative projects in 2020."