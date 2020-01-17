The top creative trends for 2020 revealed

No Comments

Individuals, brands, marketers and creatives looking to make a splash this year need to make sure their content -- be it images or videos -- is fresh and relevant.

Shutterstock has analyzed data gathered over a 12-month period from billions of customer searches for photos, illustrations, footage, and music, and produced a report predicting the styles that are set to dominate this year.

The three major creative trends for 2020 include:

  • The Roaring 2020s -- a century after the loud and lavish 1920s, the look that defined an era is back and on the center stage globally in 2020. Searches for "gold pattern" are up 4223 percent year-over-year and ''20s retro" saw an increase of 189 percent from the previous year.
  • Occulture -- alternative faiths and age-old beliefs are enchanting Millennials, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, showing renewed interest in mainstream channels and on social media networks in particular. Customers are searching for keywords like "magic" and "spiritual" an impressive 525 percent and 289 percent more respectively over last year.
  • In Full Bloom -- forget elegant arrangements and delicate displays. The floral visuals of tomorrow are big, bright and in full bloom. The 141 percent surge in searches for "flowerscape" and 136 percent uptick for "bloom" make this a vivid trend for the year ahead.

Other rising trends are "minimalistic black", "Chinese ink painting" and elegant and modernized visuals such as "wild life" and sports photography.

"This year's data points toward the pursuit of meaning, happiness, and opportunity in new  creative projects -- traits that may be reflective of the uncertainty in our climate and the year ahead," said Lou Weiss, CMO at Shutterstock. "The analysis, which is grounded in data from billions of keyword searches made by marketers, social media managers, video producers and designers, provides a glimpse into the creative trends that we expect to engage consumers on a much bigger scale. It also serves as a source of inspiration for our customers and contributors as they develop creative projects in 2020."

You can explore the full 2020 Creative Trends Report here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

CRM is no longer enough say leading software companies

The top creative trends for 2020 revealed

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19546 with new Graphing Mode in Windows Calculator

Golden Globe winner '1917' leaks onto the internet

Microsoft giving three months of 'Xbox Game Pass for PC' for just one dollar!

Phishing dominates the UK threat landscape

Most Commented Stories

Warning: Windows 7 is losing support, but so is this popular version of Ubuntu Linux!

173 Comments

Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS should entice Windows 7 switchers with new theme

80 Comments

Windows 7 is dead -- switch to the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 4.8 NOW!

54 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Chromium-based Edge to everyone from today, but it's missing important features

31 Comments

This remastered Windows 7 is the Microsoft operating system you've been waiting for

25 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.