Giveaway: Win a Logitech Pro Personal Video Collaboration Kit (a $399 value)

When you need a webcam, you can never go wrong with Logitech. Its cameras have long been considered some of the best models to get. Best of all, Logitech has many webcams at different price points, allowing anyone to get a model that fits into their budget. For instance, the Logitech C720 is one I often recommend for those low on cash, as it can be had for under $20 and it offers solid 720p performance. You can then opt for a 1080p model, such as the Logitech C920S, for a bit more cash, or go all-out and splurge on the top-of-the-line Logitech 4K BRIO.

Understandably, many people want that beautiful BRIO model, but can't afford the relatively high asking price. Thankfully, we here at BetaNews are giving one away. Actually, the prize is the Logitech Pro Personal Video Collaboration Kit, which includes the BRIO 4K webcam and the high-end Zone Wireless headset. This kit a $399 value, but one winner will score it for free!

Logitech says the following about the Pro Personal Video Collaboration Kit

With the Logitech BRIO and Zone Wireless solution, any personal workspace can be provisioned with our most advanced webcam matched with the Bluetooth headset specifically designed for the open office. BRIO delivers remarkable visual quality whether hopping on a quick call or joining a video conference. Add exceptional sound with the Zone Wireless headset and employees are fully equipped for premium-quality video conferencing without ever leaving their desk.

Below is everything that will be included in the box.

Zone Wireless headset

USB-A receiver for headset

Charging cable for headset

Travel Bag for headset

Brio Ultra HD Pro Webcam

USB 3.0 cable (compatible with USB 2.0) for webcam

Removable clip for webcam

Privacy shade for webcam

Carrying pouch for webcam

User documentation for headset & webcam

Entering is extremely easy. Just use the entries below. To be eligible, you must be in the Contiguous United States.

