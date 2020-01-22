Wine 5.0 launches with multi-monitor support, application fixes and gaming improvements

No Comments

Five glasses of red wine

When it comes to running Windows applications and games on Linux and macOS, Wine is the go-to tool for many people. Now Wine 5.0 has been released and it includes significant changes that make it even more useful.

After a series of betas and release candidates, the stable version of Wine 5.0 is here. It features multi-monitor support, numerous fixes for problematic games and applications, Vulkan 1.1 support, and more.

Wine 5.0's full release notes detail some of the thousands of changes, fixes and new features that have been introduced over the last year. The team behind the software has worked in conjunction with CodeWeavers and Valve to improve game support, and this release also sees a new implementation of XAudio2 API.

Announcing the release of the stable version of Wine 5.0, the Wine team says:

This release represents a year of development effort and over 7,400 individual changes. It contains a large number of improvements that are listed in the release notes below. The main highlights are:

  • Builtin modules in PE format.
  • Multi-monitor support.
  • XAudio2 reimplementation.
  • Vulkan 1.1 support.

This release is dedicated to the memory of Józef Kucia, who passed away in August 2019 at the young age of 30. Józef was a major contributor to Wine's Direct3D implementation, and the lead developer of the vkd3d project. His skills and his kindness are sorely missed by all of us.

The source code for Wine 5.0 is available to download here, while the binaries can be downloaded here.

Image credit: Mariyana M / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Wine 5.0 launches with multi-monitor support, application fixes and gaming improvements

Chromebooks get 8 years of updates, and Microsoft's Windows 10 is the big loser

Happy 20th birthday, SD card!

ProtonVPN goes open source to build trust

Plugable launches affordable 512GB variant of its excellent Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD

Microsoft is testing ads in WordPad in Windows 10

You can buy the official Kubuntu 'Focus' Linux laptop now

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is testing ads in WordPad in Windows 10

55 Comments

Will Brexit cause UK tech ambitions to decline?

54 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Chromium-based Edge to everyone from today, but it's missing important features

33 Comments

Microsoft sends mixed messages by releasing Chromium-based Edge browser for unsupported Windows 7

32 Comments

You can buy the official Kubuntu 'Focus' Linux laptop now

24 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.