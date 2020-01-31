Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-seventy-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Mark discovered an interesting tool this week called Hidden Windows 10 Features that Windows 10 administrators may use to make modifications to the system to enable or disable certain features.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Desktop Live Wallpaper+

Desktop Live Wallpaper+ improves the desktop background capabilities of the Windows 10 operating system. It allows you to load animated images (Gifs) or videos as background images which will be played when loaded.

Multiple displays are not supported in the initial version but the developers promise that the feature will be added in a future update.

Outrush Ordinary

Microsoft's latest Windows 10 game falls into the endless running category. Microsoft picked a football theme for the game and puts you in control of football players such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Von Miller and Travis Kelce.

The game itself follows the usual rules of endless running games: run as long as you can, evade obstacles placed on the map and try to collect as many footballs and other items as possible while doing so.

It is a simple game designed to promote Microsoft Surface devices.

X Djing

X Djing is an app for DJs. It may be used to mix music, set loops, and use audio effects. The initial version comes with eight audio effects, a 3-band equalizer, 4 hot cue points, and automatic beat-matching and syncing support.

New Windows 10 themes

Natural Hearts PREMIUM, 18 4K images of hearts in nature.

Panda Bears, 16 wallpaper images of Pandas.

Notable updates

CleanMgr+ supports Windows 10 version 2004 and Microsoft Edge (Chromium) in the latest version.

DTrace on Windows now supports ARM and Windows 10 version 2004.

Microsoft Edge (Chromium) Dev update introduces 3D Viewer in the integrated Developer Tools among other new features.

Telegram 1.9.7 added new features and changes to Polls and Quizzes.