Best Windows 10 apps this week

ActionLogger

ActionLogger is a new life tracking application for Windows. It may be used to manage goals and plans, and log other activity that is happening.

It supports different categories, goals that may be fine-tuned, e.g. to work on something for x minutes per day, and reports that you may look at.

Application Inspector

Microsoft released Application Inspector on the company's GitHub website. The program analyses source code to identify "well-known features and other interesting characteristics of source code to aid in determining what the software is or what it does".

The program is not a Microsoft Store application; the binary requires .Net Core 3.0 or later.

Avoice Recorder ($2.99, free next 6 days)

Avoice Recorder is an audio recorder for Windows 10 devices that may record audio as WAV, WMA, M4A, FLAC, MP3, or ALAC audio files.

It supports real-time recording visualizations and comes with functionality to play recorded audio files directly in the app.

Aerial Farmland PREMIUM, 18 4K images of planted fields.

Dogs and Cats, 15 images of cats and dogs.

Seasonal Art PREMIUM, 12 4K images of the seasons.

Microsoft Edge Dev warns users if a site using outdated security settings and supports extensions inside Application Guard windows.