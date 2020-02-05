Search is down for Windows 10 users

If you’ve tried to search for something in Windows 10 this morning you’ll likely have been greeted by an empty search window.

Type something in, and you’ll get no results. Microsoft has yet to acknowledge the issue, but the problem seems to be caused by Bing’s new integration.

Reddit users have reported that the issue can be overcome by disabling Bing with this registry hack from How To Geek, but it seems likely this is only a temporary problem and Microsoft will no doubt get it sorted in due course.

We’ll update this post once search starts working again.

