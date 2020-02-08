Microsoft releases fix for black desktop bug in Windows 7

With its "last" update for Windows 7, Microsoft managed to introduce a strange bug that left some users staring at a black desktop rather than their preferred background image.

With Windows 7 now at the end of its life, Microsoft initially said that only those who were paying for extended support would get a fix for the bug, but ultimately it relented and said everyone could have it. Now the patch has been released as KB4539602.

Describing KB4539602, Microsoft says that the patch "addresses an issue that might cause your wallpaper that is set to Stretch to display as black". The company makes no mention of the fact that the patch is being released outside of the support schedule for non-paying Windows 7 hangers-on, but it does point out a couple of prerequisites:

Microsoft would almost certainly like us to think that this really is the last free update that will be released for Windows 7, but having set a precedent with this one, it is hard to tell whether that's actually the case.

Image credit: Claudio Divizia / Shutterstock

