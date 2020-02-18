Coral Nintendo Switch Lite is the video game console of your grandma's dreams

Back in the day, video game companies targeted children and teens with their products. After all, they were the ones playing the games. Over time, however, gamers have grown up -- they are now parents, and in some cases, grandparents. And so, video game companies are wise to consider older folks with their marketing.

Today, Nintendo unveils its latest color Switch Lite, and your grandma is going to love it. You see, the color is coral -- something you see all over the place in Florida retirement communities. It is not uncommon to see coral-colored couches, lawn furniture, wallpaper, blouses, purses, shoes, and more. For whatever reason, older people (primarily women) in warm climates seem to love the color. And now, thanks to Nintendo, they can have a Coral Nintendo Switch Lite to make all of the people at the Bingo hall envious. Heck, they can play the upcoming Animal Crossing New Horizons while relaxing on the lanai!

"On April 3, Nintendo will add a new splash of color to its lineup of Nintendo Switch Lite systems, with the introduction of a playful coral-colored version. The coral Nintendo Switch Lite system can be purchased at a suggested retail price of $199.99, joining the existing range of color options for the system: yellow, gray and turquoise. With a vast library of games to play and stylish system colors to choose from, there are more ways than ever to tailor your Nintendo Switch gaming experiences to match your personal style," says Nintendo

The company further says "Nintendo Switch Lite is designed specifically for handheld play, making it easy to bring a diverse collection of exciting, relaxing and challenging games with you wherever you go. This includes exploring a mysterious world with lively characters and puzzle-filled dungeons in the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening game; catching, battling and trading Pokémon in the Galar region of the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games; or, in the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, launching on March 20, whisking yourself away to an island paradise where you can customize your own dream life."

Is it silly to say the Coral Nintendo Switch Lite will be popular with grandmothers? Yes and no. Listen, the color is undeniably popular with retirement-age women -- if you watch the TV show Golden Girls, for instance, you will see it everywhere. It is sort of an "old lady color." However, people of all ages can appreciate it. Heck, I'll be honest with you, folks... I rather like the color myself! Currently, I don't own a Switch, but if I was to buy one, I'd probably get the coral variant -- it is fun whimsical, and unique.