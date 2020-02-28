Arch Linux-based Manjaro MATE 19.0 'Kyria' available for download

A couple days ago, we shared some pretty great news with you -- Manjaro Linux 19.0 "Kyria" was finally available for download. This Arch-based operating system has exploded in popularity lately, so people were obviously excited to get the new version.

While Manjaro 19.0 initially came with three desktop environment options (GNOME, KDE, and Xfce) that obviously wasn't enough to please everyone. After all, this is the Linux community we are talking about here -- many users treat distros and desktop environments like tribalism. And so, MATE fans were sadly left out of the party. Today this changes, thankfully, as Manjaro MATE 19.0 is now available.

Other than the MATE desktop environment, it is essentially identical to all the other Kyria releases. To be more specific, Manjaro MATE 19.0 uses the recently released MATE 1.24, which you can read more about here. The Manjaro developers have also included mate-tweak, allowing users to be better customize the experience.

Should you try Manjaro MATE 19.0? Well, I am a big advocate for trying multiple desktop environments to see which one you like best. MATE is actually quite good, particularly for those with lower-end computers, as it doesn't use a lot of resources. While lacking a bit in eye candy, it is also very straightforward and easy to use. If you want to give it a go, you can download the ISO here.