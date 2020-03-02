Microsoft unveils Phantom Magenta and Arctic Camo Special Edition Xbox One controllers

Microsoft loves to release special editions of its Xbox One controllers, and consumers seem to really enjoy buying them. After all, if the controllers weren't selling well, it is doubtful Microsoft would bother. In other words, yes, these "special" controllers are just money-grabs, but hey, if people enjoy them, so be it.

Today, Microsoft announces two new special edition Xbox One controllers -- Phantom Magenta Special Edition and Arctic Camo Special Edition. The former is purple while the latter is a white/gray camouflage.

"The Xbox Wireless Controller – Phantom Magenta Special Edition is the third controller in our Phantom Series. The design is rooted in sci-fi, influenced by the type of aesthetics found in ‘Ex-Machina’ and !Ghost in Shell,’ and blended with mysterious luxury to create totally unique designs. Highlighted by an ultra-saturated magenta color effect transitioning to translucent, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Phantom Magenta Special Edition joins the Phantom Series in a bold way," says Unnati Shukla, Product Marketing Manager, Xbox.

Shukla further says, "The Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition is the second in our Camo series, the Xbox take on a very classic and iconic look. Specifically, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition puts a technical twist on the popular Winter Camo white and grey color scheme. By using frosted transparent resin in the camo pattern, the controller camouflages itself from the inside-out. The diamond-texture on its triggers helps maintain a level of extra technical precision in this series."

Both controllers will sell for $69.99. The Magenta Special Edition will hit stores on March 17, but you can pre-order starting today. The Arctic Camo Special Edition won't be available until May -- it will be sold exclusively by Walmart and Microsoft Stores. In addition, you will be able to buy matching charging stands ($49.99) for each (seen above)