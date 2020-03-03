Microsoft announces cloud-based printing solution Universal Print

No Comments

Microsoft unveiled Universal Print, a cloud-based print solution today.  The new service, available as a private preview at the time of writing, enables a "simple, rich and secure print experience for users" and helps "reduce time and effort for IT", according to Microsoft's announcement.

Universal Print moves "key Windows Server print functionality" to the Microsoft 365 cloud so that it is no longer necessary to install printer drivers on individual devices or maintain on-premises print servers.

The new technology adds features such as security groups for printer access and location-based printer discovery on top of that.

Microsoft highlights the advantages of Universal Print in the announcement on the company's official Tech Community website:

IT organizations can deploy printers and register them with the Universal Print service without the need for a complex hybrid print setup. In addition, printers can be preconfigured and are easily discoverable from Windows devices that are Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) joined. Users can continue to print from their Windows devices or Office as they always have, with no learning curve.

Microsoft is working with partners -- Canon is mentioned specifically -- to introduce native support for Universal Print in printers. Existing printers may be configured to use a Universal Print proxy application that enables them to connect to the service.

Organizations or schools that want to join the private preview of Universal Print need to run Windows 10 Enterprise or Education version 1903 or later, and an Azure Active Directory tenant. Microsoft notes that Universal Print does not require Windows Server. Interested organizations may fill out a form (linked on the Tech Community blog) to apply.

A technical documentation is also available. Head over to the Universal Print service documentation on Microsoft Docs for information on architecture, managing and registering printers, and more.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft announces cloud-based printing solution Universal Print

You could be in line for a payout from Apple for slowing down your iPhone

Consumers put off smartphone upgrades because of 5G

HyperX unveils Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboards with Aqua switches

Microsoft unveils Phantom Magenta and Arctic Camo Special Edition Xbox One controllers

New Facebook Messenger app is simpler, and twice as fast

How to set gorgeous Windows 10 Spotlight lock screen images as wallpaper

Most Commented Stories

How to activate all of Windows 10's secret God Modes

47 Comments

Google displays warning in Microsoft Edge encouraging users to switch to Chrome

36 Comments

Microsoft starts to roll out the new Edge on Windows 10 systems

26 Comments

Microsoft starts rolling out new icons to all Windows 10 users

19 Comments

How to set gorgeous Windows 10 Spotlight lock screen images as wallpaper

17 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.