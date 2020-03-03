Microsoft announces cloud-based printing solution Universal Print

Microsoft unveiled Universal Print, a cloud-based print solution today. The new service, available as a private preview at the time of writing, enables a "simple, rich and secure print experience for users" and helps "reduce time and effort for IT", according to Microsoft's announcement.

Universal Print moves "key Windows Server print functionality" to the Microsoft 365 cloud so that it is no longer necessary to install printer drivers on individual devices or maintain on-premises print servers.

The new technology adds features such as security groups for printer access and location-based printer discovery on top of that.

Microsoft highlights the advantages of Universal Print in the announcement on the company's official Tech Community website:

IT organizations can deploy printers and register them with the Universal Print service without the need for a complex hybrid print setup. In addition, printers can be preconfigured and are easily discoverable from Windows devices that are Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) joined. Users can continue to print from their Windows devices or Office as they always have, with no learning curve.

Microsoft is working with partners -- Canon is mentioned specifically -- to introduce native support for Universal Print in printers. Existing printers may be configured to use a Universal Print proxy application that enables them to connect to the service.

Organizations or schools that want to join the private preview of Universal Print need to run Windows 10 Enterprise or Education version 1903 or later, and an Azure Active Directory tenant. Microsoft notes that Universal Print does not require Windows Server. Interested organizations may fill out a form (linked on the Tech Community blog) to apply.

A technical documentation is also available. Head over to the Universal Print service documentation on Microsoft Docs for information on architecture, managing and registering printers, and more.