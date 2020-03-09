Google launches secret Easter Egg for Indian Hindu Holi Festival

No Comments

Pots of paint

Holi, the "festival of colors", is a hugely popular event in India that signifies the triumph of good over evil and heralds the arrival of spring. It's when Hindus throw colorful paint at each other.

Today marks the start of the Holi Festival, and to celebrate it, Google has launched a new Easter Egg in its search. Accessing it is pretty easy too. Best of all, it is very fun.

How do you do it? Simply perform a Google search for either "Holi" or "Holi festival." Then, on the right side of the page, you will see three dishes of paint. If you click them, something remarkable will happen -- you can now paint on the search results! Simply click or tap anywhere on the page and you will see an explosion of color. When you are done, clicking or tapping the water droplet icon at the top will "wash" the paint away.

You can see an example above. This was done using Safari on my iPhone, but it is not limited to mobile -- it is tested as working on desktop browsers too.

Image credit: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google launches secret Easter Egg for Indian Hindu Holi Festival

Lack of understanding holds back automation

Linux kernel 5.7 to include new exFAT file-system driver

Windows 10 KB4535996 update is causing sleep problems and degrading performance

How telemedicine technology can help cut the threat of coronavirus [Q&A]

Twitter slaps 'manipulated media' label on deceptively edited video of Biden retweeted by Trump

Microsoft Edge has more privacy-invading telemetry than other browsers

Most Commented Stories

Zorin OS 15.2 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Windows immediately

369 Comments

How to set gorgeous Windows 10 Spotlight lock screen images as wallpaper

32 Comments

Ubuntu Linux computer-maker System76 launches Neptune Blue, Martian Red, and Dark Matter Black Thelio colors

30 Comments

How to run Android on your iPhone right now

24 Comments

Microsoft subdomains hijacked following DNS security blunder

17 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.