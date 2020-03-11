Microsoft releases new Windows 10X Emulator and image with Win32 container updates, File Manager and more

It has been a few weeks since we first had the chance to play around with Windows 10X thanks to Microsoft's emulator and image for the operating system. Now the company has released Microsoft Emulator v1.1.54.0 and the Windows 10X Emulator Image 10.0.19578.0.

There is quite a bit to explore in the new Windows 10X image, including a beta version of the File Manager app. There are also early tastes of the ability to run Win32 software in the operating system on dual-screen devices.

The new release sees Microsoft updating the EULA for the Windows 10X Emulator, dropping the requirement for the software to be installed on a Windows Insider computer. The new File Manager app works in conjunction with OneDrive, so you'll have to sign into a Microsoft account to use it.

The update also includes changes to the Win32 container which will give developers the chance to get their software ready for switching between single- and dual-screen modes. Microsoft says:

This update applies the windowing model for Windows 10X to your Win32 apps running in the container. System-defined window placement ensures that users have a consistent and simplified windowing experience that is tailored and appropriate to a smaller, dual-screen, and touch-friendly device. Some gaps remain and will be addressed in future updates.

Microsoft has published release notes that detail everything that's new in the emulator and image:

Emulator

The Microsoft Emulator Manager now includes the ability to query the Store for updated Images.

On first run of the emulator, if there are no images installed, it will prompt to download the latest image.

You can also check for new images through the File->Download emulator images menu item.

Windows 10X image

The Windows 10X Emulator Image (build 19578) includes a new EULA that no longer requires it to be installed on an Insider Preview version of Windows. You can install it on Windows 10 version 10.0.17763.0 or higher to test existing apps on the dual-screen device emulator.

In order to use an Insider Preview SDK, developers must setup their dev environment on a Insider Preview version of Windows.

An early version of File Manager (labeled Beta) is included. It is designed to work with OneDrive synced files and therefore requires a Microsoft account attached to the OS, either through the Settings app or by signing into a Microsoft app such as the Store.

Installing the Visual Studio Remote Tools no longer prompts about the Machine.config files during install.

Emulator displays "The GPU is not running. Problem code: 43". There is a recent regression that fails to initialize the GPU if the host machine is an older build than the Windows 10X image.

The LockScreen may stop responding. If it does, use the device portal and restart the ModernShellUXApp.exe process.

Occasionally, apps running in the Win32 Container may not display correctly. Tapping the tile in the taskbar typically brings up the app properly.

Debugging scenarios

When using Universal authentication, the bug that blocked re-deployment of MSIX packaged .NET apps has been fixed.

When debugging non-packaged C++, the mapping of the DevelopmentFiles folder does not persist across reboot of the emulator.

You can download the Microsoft Emulator and the Windows 10X Emulator Image free of charge from Microsoft.