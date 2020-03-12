New tools help businesses understand consumers while protecting their privacy

We reported earlier today on consumer worries over who holds their data but for companies needing to collect data on their customers there's a tricky balancing act too.

Identity as a service company FullContact is enhancing its platform with new tools to better identify and reach customers in real and engaging ways while continuing to provide those customers control over their personal information.

These include Resolve which improves a brand's overall data picture by unifying all fragmented pieces of their customer, prospect, and user data; Enrichment Insight Bundles that consumer-level data that allowing brands to develop richer, more personalized customer experiences; making the identifiers assigned to mobile devices known as Mobile Ad Ids (MAIDs) even easier for their customers to use and activate. There's also new multi-field querying capabilities giving brands and publishers the ability to enrich their customer files with reliable data from FullContact's identity graph using multiple identifiers they may already possess. This results in a higher level of accuracy and a comprehensive picture of customers and prospects.

"We're at an inflection point relative to consumer data and the customer experience where the needs of brands to better understand their customers meets the customer's desire to control the information brands have about them," says Jace Hopper, FullContact's head of product. "Consumers want the option to own their relationships with brands so they can better control their data and their marketing journey. Brands and publishers are seeking authentic interactions with consumers based on real data collected in an ethical manner so they can match their offerings to what customers expect. FullContact is that connector, providing a reliable way for brands and publishers to turn consumer-controlled data into insights that benefit everyone."

