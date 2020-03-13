The Dark Web turns 20 this month

No Comments

20th birthday cake

While we're all being encouraged to sing 'Happy Birthday' as we wash our hands to ward off the COVID-19 virus, you might like to know that you can sing it to the Dark Web, which turns 20 this month.

To mark the occasion digital risk management company Groupsense hasn't baked a cake but it has produced an infographic of the Dark Web's timeline.

Key events include the release of the Onion Router in September 2002, and becoming a not-for-profit project in 2006. The creation of Bitcoin allowing payments to be made anonymously happened in January 2009.

Other landmark moments include the use of the Dark Web by ISIS in 2015, major data breaches and the release of the Collection #1 data in 2019.

You can see the full graphic below or on the Groupsense site.

Dark Web timeline

Image creditMilkos/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The Dark Web turns 20 this month

Microsoft releases emergency patch for critical SMB vulnerability in Windows 10 and Windows Server

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19582

Open source vulnerabilities increase almost 50 percent in 2019

How to legally download any version of Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Microsoft Office

New tools help businesses understand consumers while protecting their privacy

You shouldn't buy Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell 3

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 KB4535996 update is causing sleep problems and degrading performance

50 Comments

Microsoft Edge has more privacy-invading telemetry than other browsers

44 Comments

Microsoft throws $1 million at Coronavirus (COVID-19)

39 Comments

How to legally download any version of Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Microsoft Office

29 Comments

GNOME 3.36 'Gresik' is here -- the best Linux desktop environment gets even better

27 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.