ProGrade Digital unveils Thunderbolt 3 CFexpress+XQD reader and USB-C Dual-Slot CFexpress+SDXC reader

For most home consumers, when you need to read a card from your camera, you just insert it into the reader on your laptop. This is typically an SD card reader, although many newer computers are doing away with them. Instead, you must purchase a USB reader -- they are plentiful on sites like Amazon, and very inexpensive too. But what if you are a professional photographer? Well, then -- you might not be using SD card at all. Instead, you could be using CFexpress or even the much newer and faster XQD. In that case, you will want a high quality reader that won't damage the pins on insertion. CFexpress readers are rather commonplace, but ones for high-end XQD cards are not.

The company ProGrade Digital has a new card reader that is sure to excite professional photographers. The "PG04," as it is called reads both CFexpress and XQD cards using the super-fast Thunderbolt 3 connection. For those not yet using XQD or TB3, the company also releases the PG05.5 -- a USB-C reader for both CFexpress and SDXC.

"The PG04 is a Thunderbolt 3 reader for CFexpress Type B and XQD cards that is capable of transferring data at speeds up to 40Gb/s (5GB/s). This enables you to take full advantage of the read speeds of your CFexpress cards to create a fast and efficient workflow. The PG05.5 is a replacement for the popular PG05 reader that has a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface enabling simultaneous transfer of data from both card slots at up to 10Gb/s (1.25GB/s). The PG05.5 supports both CFexpress Type B and SDXC, UHS-II card," says  ProGrade Digital.

The company further says, "The PG04 includes a certified Thunderbolt 3 cable while the PG05.5 includes both a USB 3.2 Gen2 type C to C and type C to A cables. Just like the rest of the ProGrade Digital reader line, these new readers have a patent-pending magnetic base and come with an adhesive metal plate to solidly attach the reader to any work surface -- such as a laptop cover for greater convenience and functionality."

Wes Brewer, founder and CEO of ProGrade Digital provides the following statement.

These additions to our reader product line give our customers more choices for downloading content from the quickly emerging CFexpress Type B standard. We are excited to introduce another pair of industry-leading card readers that provide greatly improved levels of performance to the workflow of creative professionals. Being able to download a 256GB card filled with data in less than 3 minutes represents a 3x to 5x improvement in speed compared current solutions in the market.

The company shares specifications below.

PG04 Thunderbolt 3 Single-slot reader

  • Single-slot reader for CFexpress and XQD cards
  • Transfer rates up to 40Gb/s (5GB/s)
  • Thunderbolt 3 cable
  • Included adhesive metal plate

PG05.5 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Dual-slot reader

  • Dual-slot reader for CFexpress and SDXC UHS-II cards
  • This reader is not compatible with XQD cards
  • Transfer rates up to 10Gb/s (1.25GB/s)
  • USB type C to C and type C to A cables
  • Included adhesive metal plate
  • Refresh Pro  enabled

The The PG-05.5 Dual-Slot CFexpress and SDXC Reader can be purchased from the company here for $79.99. The high-end PG-04 Single-Slot CFexpress and XQD Reader costs more of course -- it is available here for $129.99.

ProGrade Digital unveils Thunderbolt 3 CFexpress+XQD reader and USB-C Dual-Slot CFexpress+SDXC reader

