Gift card scam sends out malicious USB drives

No Comments

Giftwrapped USB

Malware attacks using USB flash drives dropped in offices or public locations like car parks are not uncommon. But researchers at Trustwave Spiderlabs have been investigating a new attack disguised as a gift card.

The attack came in the form of a letter that appears to be from retail chain Best Buy offering a $50 gift to loyal customers. With the letter comes a USB drive supposedly containing a list of items to spend the money on.

This is where it gets sneaky, the USB device actually contains an Arduino microcontroller programmed to emulate a USB keyboard. Since PCs generally trust keyboard USB devices by default, once plugged in the keyboard emulator can automatically inject malicious commands into the system.

The drive could therefore be used to launch an attack and infect unsuspecting users' computers without them realizing it. This type of USB device with a built-in processor is widely known and used by security professionals. They are also cheap and readily available to anyone, so it's not entirely surprising to see the technique used in the wild by criminals.

The moral of the story here is never to trust a USB device if you don't know where it's come from.

You can read more details of the attack on the SpiderLabs blog.

Image creditBest3d/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

MX Player launches free movie and TV streaming service in US, UK and more

Gift card scam sends out malicious USB drives

All 4G networks are vulnerable to cyberattack and 5G isn’t immune either

Facebook is doing more to promote reliable information about coronavirus

Cybercriminals exploit opportunity to target remote workforces

Google gives Chrome users the option to always show full URLs in the address bar

Piriform releases privacy-, security- and speed-focused CCleaner Browser 80.0

Most Commented Stories

Kodi is knocked off Google following DMCA takedown request

38 Comments

VPNs are tracking and recording their users

34 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 'Debbie' is here, but you don't want it

24 Comments

IObit is giving away PRO licenses because of the coronavirus -- grab Advanced SystemCare Ultimate, Malware Fighter, and more for free

24 Comments

Microsoft may hide the Control Panel in Windows 10

23 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.